KPMG UK has announced it will combine its consulting and deal Advisory arms to create a new practice called advisory.
The combined business seeks to simplify the firm’s organisational structure and better meets KPMG UK’s client needs with an ‘end-to-end’ service under one roof.
The combination is already working successfully in other KPMG member firms and aligns to KPMG’s multi-disciplinary model, enabling its people to access greater professional development and broader experience. The new advisory business will be led by Lisa Fernihough and will start serving existing and new clients from 1 January 2024.
Commenting on this, KPMG UK chief executive and senior partner, Jon Holt, said: “Our new Advisory practice will bring together our consulting and deals expertise to provide a great service for our clients. Lisa is the perfect person to lead this important business for us. She is an outstanding leader and brings to the role a huge depth of experience, having advised on many of the biggest transformation projects in the market.”
Fernihough concluded: “Our new Advisory business brings the best of our talent together for our clients. To lead this team is an honour and one I am relishing because I know how transformative this will be, not only for our clients in bringing them a simpler, more effective service, but because of the development and career opportunities it will bring to our people.
“We are at our very best when we collaborate, and our new Advisory capability will allow us to focus on delivering for clients by supercharging collaboration across our teams. I am excited to lead this new capability and build on the great leadership from both areas to date.”
