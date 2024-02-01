KPMG in the UK has recorded another year of strong revenue growth, with a rise of 9% from £2.72bn to £2.96bn.
Increased client demand for advice on tax transformation and the use of Generative AI from the firm’s tax and legal business delivered an 8% increase in net sales. KPMG’s consulting arm also recorded an increase in sales of 7%, with clients seeking advice on a range of transformation projects including digitisation. The firm’s audit practice grew 19%, driven by expanded reporting requirements.
The wider slowdown in the global deals market and challenging UK market conditions in the firm’s fourth quarter of financial reporting saw deal advisory sales decrease in the year by 6%.
Commenting on this, KPMG UK chief executive and senior partner, Jon Holt, said: “Our people have worked exceptionally hard to deliver strong revenue growth against a challenging economic backdrop. Digitisation and emerging technologies are at the forefront of our clients’ minds, and we have the expertise to meet demand and help them gain a competitive edge.
“I am confident that our long-term strategy is delivering and putting the right foundations in place to transform the business for future, sustainable growth.”
Investment in retaining and attracting talent underpins KPMG UK’s three-year strategy to transform the firm for future growth.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The business reported a reduced profit before tax of £364m, following a 17% increase in staff costs. This was due to the firm’s desire to remain well invested in its people to retain the skills and experience needed to support market demand throughout the cycle. This, combined with lower levels of attrition across the sector, led to a 12% increase in headcount.
To invest in future talent last year 2,573 new people were hired, 1,945 employees were promoted, and around 1,400 graduates and apprentices joined the firm.