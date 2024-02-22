KPMG UK and Blue J have announced that they will launch a new generative AI powered product to answer challenging tax research questions in seconds. KPMG will have exclusive access to the tool, Ask Blue J, among the big four accountancy firms in the UK for the first three years.
This expansion builds upon KPMG’s existing alliance, which sees the firm use Blue J’s AI technology to predict tax scenario outcomes with 90%+ accuracy for employees to then review. For example, working out whether a worker is employed or self-employed for tax purposes. This dramatically reduces the time spent searching for and analysing tax legislation and case law. This enables KPMG’s tax experts to spend additional time advising clients on more complicated and urgent issues, rather than on the more administrative aspects of tax cases. The tool is now available in the firm’s 3,000 strong tax and legal function.
Ask Blue J will accelerate the adoption of generative AI by using OpenAI’s GPT models, which have been fine-tuned for tax, and accessing Blue J’s curated database of current tax content. This new tool will allow the firm to not just predict tax outcomes but also ask detailed questions related to tax, building on the work already being done since the first link-up with KPMG and Blue J in 2022.
Commenting on this, KPMG UK partner and chief technology officer, tax & legal, Stuart Tait, said: “Being one of the first adopters of Blue J’s technology in the UK has already yielded great results, so we’re pleased to be building on this with Ask Blue J.
“Generative AI will drive a seismic change in the tax profession, and we’re excited to be able to deepen our Blue J alliance to accelerate our adoption of this technology.
“Their database of curated tax content will give employees a significant head start on creating other generative AI tax solutions and we’re looking forward to this next phase of our alliance.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Blue J CEO, Benjamin Alarie, added: “With the launch of Ask Blue J in the UK, we are introducing a new approach to tax advisory services. Combining KPMG’s tax expertise with Blue J’s advanced AI creates a powerful tool that will forever change how tax advice is formulated and delivered.
“Our strategic alliance is about providing tax professionals with reliable, fast, and precise tax insights, directly informed by authoritative sources. We’re not just incrementally improving existing tax research practices; we are leading the industry towards greater efficiency and enhanced client value in tax advisory with the adept use of AI.”