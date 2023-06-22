The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) is expecting to launch its first 2 standards for sustainability related reporting, which will work alongside the existing accounting standards from the ISSB’s sister organisation.

Ahead of the ISSB standards announcement, Oxford’s Saïd Business School professor of accounting, Amir Amel-Zadeh, commented on the significance of hte publication of the standards.

He said: “The newly established ISSB is reaching an important milestone on 26 June with the publication of their standards S1 and S2. This is a significant step towards harmonising global sustainability standards to enable investors and other stakeholders to understand how companies measure, monitor and manage significant sustainability-related risks and opportunities and progress towards the sustainability targets they have set, particularly in relation to climate change adaptation and mitigation. Enhanced sustainability disclosures will support the integration of ESG information in capital markets and lead to more efficient pricing of this information, reducing opportunities for greenwashing.”

Amel-Zadeh is also the academic director of the newly launched Executive Management Programme for accounting and finance professionals – the very people who will be using these new standards in their work.

Commenting on the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School’s new programme Amel-Zadeh added: “As the ISSB is further developing sustainability reporting standards for the efficient integration of sustainability information in capital markets, we are excited to be working closely with AICPA/CIMA in developing an online Executive Education Programme on Sustainable Finance and ESG Strategy to equip financial managers with the requisite skills and knowledge to develop their organisations’ sustainability strategy, understand the various stakeholder demands, including those of financial market participants, to enable them to effectively report on and manage their sustainability risks and opportunities.

“The Programme will draw from a range of expert faculty from throughout the university as well as invite speakers from practice and policy to share their insights for participants to apply the learnings to their real-world context.”