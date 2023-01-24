South Africa’s Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) has appointed Prakash Narismulu as director: operations, completing the IRBA leadership team. He will be responsible for finance, HR, facilities management, and IT.

Narismulu has experience in both the public and private sectors at an executive and senior management level. During his professional career, he has held Chief Financial Officer (CFO) roles in government, Senior Management roles at the Auditor-General of South Africa and an Assurance Partner role in public auditing.

IRBA CEO Imre Nagy said: “While the process to fill this position has taken longer than envisaged, we followed a robust recruitment process. This is an important strategic position at the IRBA as it relates to the smooth running of the operations as well as the finance function. With this appointment the executive team now comprises only permanent appointees. We welcome Prakash on board and trust that he will be an asset to our management team.”

