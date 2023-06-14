The Consultative Advisory Group (CAG) of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (IPSASB) has elected Fabienne Colignon as its chair to lead its advisory efforts for the next three years.

The CAG advises the IPSASB on technical projects and issues, as well as on its Strategy, adoption of standards, and other pressing issues.

Colignon takes the helm of the IPSASB CAG, which is composed of 22 representatives of public sector organisations and individuals that are interested in, or affected by, the IPSASB’s work, including those engaged in the preparation, audit, or evaluation of public sector financial reports. She will succeed Thomas Müller-Marqués Berger who has led the IPSASB CAG since its inception in 2016.

Commenting on her appointment, Colignon said: “I am very appreciative of the trust CAG members have placed in me. I am honoured to lead this exceptional group of public sector experts as it continues to serve as the IPSASB’s strategic advisor, helping to set priorities and to advance the public interest, especially during this uniquely challenging time.”

IPSASB chair Ian Carruthers said: “On behalf of the IPSASB, it is my great pleasure to welcome Fabienne as CAG Chair. Fabienne takes on her new role at a critical time as we enter a new phase of our financial reporting work, at the same time as beginning to advance public sector sustainability reporting. I’m confident her background and experience will ensure the perspectives of CAG members continue to enrich the IPSASB’s work in developing high-quality public sector reporting standards. I would also like to take this opportunity on behalf of IPSASB to thank Thomas Muller-Marques Berger for his outstanding leadership over the last seven years as the inaugural CAG Chair. Under his strong leadership the CAG has matured in its role and made an increasingly significant contribution to the important projects that IPSASB has successfully taken forward during this period. I look forward to working with Fabienne to help her build on the strong foundations Thomas has laid.”