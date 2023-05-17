The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) has released a tool that will help professional accountancy organisations take leading roles in the anti-corruption fight in their jurisdictions. Global Fight, Local Actions: Anti-Corruption Advocacy Workbook for PAOs equips PAOs and accountancy profession leaders with the background and framework to craft bespoke approaches and messages that best fit their jurisdiction and needs.

Global Fight, Local Actions was used to facilitate discussion at the annual Pan African Federation of Accountants PAO Leadership Forum as part of a workshop on anti-money laundering and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) “Grey List.” The PAFA Forum was held in advance of the 2023 African Congress of Accountants, taking place this week in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

IFAC director of policy & global engagement, Scott Hanson, commented: “PAOs and the accountancy profession are essential stakeholders at the center of the fight against corruption, in every jurisdiction, in every region.

“Equipping our member organizations to lead anti-corruption efforts in their jurisdictions was one of our priority actions in last year’s Action Plan for Fighting Corruption and Economic Crime, which this new workbook delivers. We look forward to talking to PAOs around the world to continue helping them develop their national anti-corruption advocacy plans.”

IFAC also plans to build off Global Fight, Local Action with additional initiatives on priority anti-corruption areas, including the interconnected issues of sustainability reporting, public financial management, and financial literacy.