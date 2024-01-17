The International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA) has welcomed three new members following their appointments by the Public Interest Oversight Board (PIOB) in November 2023.
The three new members are:
- Tomoyo Imura (Japan), Director, Member of the Board, and Member of the Audit & Supervisory Committee, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.
- Amarjeet Singh (India), Member, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)
- David Wray (France), retiring from Huawei, Global Finance, and current Board Member, International CFO Alliance (ICFOA)
he IESBA also welcomed the reappointments of:
- Saadiya Adam (South Africa), Senior Professional Manager for Standards at the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) in South Africa
- Vania Borgerth (Brazil), Retired accountant, a PhD Candidate in Accountancy, Fucape Business School, Brazil; and Deputy Coordinator of International Relations at CBPS, the Brazilian Committee for Sustainability Pronouncements
- Sung-Nam Kim (Republic of Korea), Currently a non-partner advisor of EY Korea and a former Executive Auditor of the Korean Institute of Certified Public Accountants (KICPA)
- Andrew Mintzer (United States of America) a principal at Hemming Morse LLP, providing forensic accounting services, and
- Luigi Nisoli (Italy), Partner and Director of Independence at Deloitte
IEASBA chair Gabriela Figueiredo Dias said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Tomoyo, Amarjeet, and David to the IESBA, and I congratulate Saadiya, Vania, Sung-Nam, Andy, and Luigi on their reappointments. The challenges ahead for IESBA are significant as we take on issues of global importance, like ethics in sustainability reporting and assurance, accounting firm culture and governance, and the expansion of the scope of the Code.
“To meet these challenges, we’ve set aggressive targets and made global commitments. We know the opportunities ahead are great when we lead with ethics. By bringing in three new perspectives, and three new voices, we grow as a Board. By keeping the voices of Saadiya, Vania, Sung-Nam, Andy, and Luigi, we bring continuity and “board” knowledge alongside their valued input and deep understanding of our issues. I look forward to all the diverse and unique insights as they will all add to IESBA’s knowledge base and help guide our strategic thinking.”
