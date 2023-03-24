ICAEW has announced the decision of Michael Izza to retire as its chief executive by the end of 2023.

Michael trained as a Chartered Accountant with Coopers & Lybrand and qualified in 1986. He joined the Institute in 2002 as executive director of finance and operations, becoming chief operating officer two years later.

He was appointed chief executive in 2006. During his time leading ICAEW, Michael has overseen significant expansion of its global membership. He has represented the profession to ministers, policymakers and regulators, and is a frequent media commentator on economic and business issues in the UK. In particular, he has been a leading advocate for the reform of audit and corporate governance.

Commenting on the announcement, Izza said: “I trained as a Chartered Accountant almost 40 years ago, and it has been an honour to be Chief Executive of ICAEW and to represent our profession across the world.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues, past and present, our members and students, and all our many volunteers for their support to me and their commitment to ICAEW. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together, and I have no doubt that the Institute will continue to flourish after I leave.

“As Chief Executive I have taken every opportunity to champion sustainability, and I believe that chartered accountants have a vital role in helping society and the economy achieve net zero. Our 2030 strategy positions ICAEW well for the future and I am confident that the best is yet to come.”

ICAEW president and ICAEW board chair, Julia Penny, added: “Michael has successfully led the transformation of the organisation to the world leader that it is today. He will be greatly missed by us all and we are very grateful for his dedication to the organisation and his many achievements during the past 21 years. We wish him well for the future.”

The ICAEW Board will shortly proceed with a formal search for a successor.