In a letter to the UK’s chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, ICAEW has recommended the introduction of incentives to support sustainable business growth and long-term funding streams for local councils, as well as tax simplification and action to improve HMRC service standards.

Ahead of the Autumn Statement on 22 November, ICAEW has outlined a series of actions that the government should prioritise to increase productivity and investment, ensure the sustainability of public finances, and create a tax system that is fit for the future.

In the letter to the chancellor, ICAEW’s chief executive, Michael Izza, argued: “Our tax system currently inhibits job creation and economic activity because complicated cliff edges on rates, thresholds and allowances act as growth blockers. Businesses are being stifled and tax revenues restricted due to poor HMRC service standards.”

Izza calls on HMRC to be held to account when it misses targets, while acknowledging that the organisation will only be able to administer the UK tax system effectively if it is resourced and organised appropriately.

ICAEW also suggested creating a new version of the Growth Voucher Scheme, which helped 28,000 small businesses access advice before it closed in 2015.

“Too often, the blockage to accessing finance is not the quality of the business, but the quality of the application,” explained Izza. “Such investment is essential in tackling the UK’s productivity slump and should be treated as a priority.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from The Accountant. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The letter also urges the government to re-establish its green credentials and provide certainty to businesses wanting to make investments in sustainable technologies. Alongside reviewing current R&D incentives, with special support for SMEs, ICAEW suggests a net zero investment strategy combining incentives, regulation and spending targeted to relevant sectors.

Izza added: “A clear strategy is needed to increase the resilience of the UK economy, underpinned by certainty, clarity, stability and the right long-term incentives to influence investment, employment and growth.”

In the letter, ICAEW further suggested that the government must also tackle the crisis in local authority financial reporting and audit.

“The structural failures in the local audit system, with nearly a thousand delayed audits, may have serious financial consequences for communities across England,” said Izza.

“We hope the chancellor will use the Autumn Statement as an opportunity to increase the resilience and sustainability of the public finances, with a cross-government effort to clear the mountain of delayed audit opinions to get the system back on track.”