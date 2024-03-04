ICAEW has offered its support to the inaugural E-Commerce Week, which takes place from 18-24 March 2024, ahead of the launch by the UK’s first industry-led E-Commerce Trade Commission.
E-Commerce Week aims to encourage 70,000 more British businesses to sell their goods and services through e-commerce around the world, and to support business owners to use e-commerce to grow or start a new business venture.
Commenting on this, ICAEW director of public sector and taxation, Alison Ring, said: “Chartered accountants are trusted advisers to business owners, and they have an important role to play as a sounding board for entrepreneurs and as a first port of call for advice, so we are very pleased to support E-commerce Week.
“The week will help businesses to put the ‘ease into e-commerce’ by highlighting opportunities for exporting, and through providing resources and support to enable them to do so.”
Several events and webinars will take place throughout E-Commerce Week for businesses to get involved with, which will be announced in the days to come. These will explore topics such as the social value of e-commerce, as well as tips on international e-commerce trading, among others.
