The Financial Intelligence and Investigation Bureau (FIIB) of the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) and the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance the development of financial forensics and widen the talent pool of qualified financial forensic professionals in Hong Kong. This is ISCA’s first MOU with an overseas law enforcement agency.

The MOU was signed by FIIB Hong Kong Police Force chief supertinendent, Lam Man Han, and ISCA president Teo Ser Luck. The collaboration between FIIB and ISCA provides a pathway for the conferment of the ISCA Financial Forensic Professional (FFP) credential on FIIB officers. This credential attests to the financial forensic skillsets and experience of FIIB officers and their competence to testify in court as expert witnesses during trials involving money laundering offenses.