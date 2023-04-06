HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has issued a reminder for employers and agents who still report employee benefits and expenses by submitting P11D and P11D(b) forms on paper that they will be required to submit digitally from 6 April 2023. HMRC has written to 15,000 affected businesses who filed paper returns last year.

P11D and P11D(b) forms are used by employers to report benefits in kind to HMRC. Examples of expenses and benefits that employers need to report include:

Company cars

Health insurance

Travel and entertainment expenses

Childcare

Employers will be able to find more details on what expenses and benefits for staff they need to report, and how to do so, online by visiting Expenses and benefits for employers.

The HMRC receives more than 3 million P11D and P11D(b) forms from employers and agents every financial year, with around 500,000 forms filed on paper.

Businesses and agents who need to submit up to 500 returns can use HMRC’s free PAYE online services. For those needing to submit over 500 returns, third party software is required.

HMRC is publishing electronic versions of the P11D and P11D(b) forms on GOV.UK.

From 6 April, employers needing to make amendments to submitted P11D and P11D(b) forms will also need to use the electronic version. More information on how to report employee benefits online is available on GOV.UK.

HMRC will provide digitally capable employers with P6 and P9 coding notices only. A process is already in place for employers who require digital assistance.

Over the next two years, HMRC will continue to reduce higher-volume letters and forms it sends out on paper by seeking greater uptake of its digital channels. This also forms part of HMRC’s commitment to reduce its environmental impact.