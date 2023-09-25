Grant Thornton UK has announced a new charity collaboration with One Million Mentors (1MM) which will provide its employees with volunteering opportunities to support the career development of young people.

The agreement will see volunteer mentors from Grant Thornton undergo training before being matched with a young person aged 14-25 to offer personal, one-to-one mentoring, which will help them to grow the knowledge, networks, skills and confidence they need to succeed. Mentees will be supported with whatever they need for their career development, such as job applications, career choices and other challenges.

Grant Thornton’s collaboration with One Million Mentors is the latest in a range of initiatives the firm supports which are targeted at creating opportunities for underprivileged people and supporting them into meaningful employment. Other key community impact programmes include nurturing entrepreneurial mindsets for year 7 and 8 students through the firm’s School Enterprise Programme, offering e-mentoring for sixth formers through the Social Mobility Foundation and partnering with the Amos Bursary to provide mentoring opportunities to empower talented, British, young people of African and Caribbean heritage.

Commenting on this, Grant Thornton UK head of ESG and inclusion and diversity, Jenn Barnett, said: “Supporting underrepresented, underprivileged talent into employment is central to our firm’s community impact strategy. Our relationship with 1MM will help us address this challenge and provide our people with more opportunities to apply their skills, knowledge and experience to meaningfully benefit young people who are just starting out in their career.”

One Million Mentors chief commercial officer, Zahid Howladar, concluded: “Bringing together young people and employers is important in our mission to improving social mobility, guiding young people to brighter futures through the power of mentoring. We welcome Grant Thornton as a sponsoring partner, recognising the mutual benefits as professionals develop key skills while connecting with and supporting the next generation of talent.”