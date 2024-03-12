Optimism is disincentivised for economists. When an economist predicts recession and contraction, they are quickly forgiven when reality exceeds their expectations. No one minds unexpected good news. But when an economist predicts growth and sunny days ahead, anything less than total accuracy is ridiculed. Economics has unfortunately earned its nickname “the dismal science” by being, well, dismal. It’s no wonder that when economists share good news, they mix in dire warnings of impending disaster. Old habits die hard.

It seems possible that the global economy might be doing okay. The forecast for global GDP has been revised upward by S&P Global Market Intelligence to 2.5% from 2.3%. If the economic surprise of 2023 was the persistence of inflation, then that of 2024 has been the persistence of growth in the face of higher interest rates. Forecasts for the US, Canada, the eurozone, the UK and Russia have all been revised upward.

In November, S&P Global Ratings chief economist Paul Gruenwald predicted growth, albeit asynchronised, across major markets. Persistent strength in labor markets was responsible for much of this growth. Consumer spending on services was a strong factor in driving lower unemployment rates since services tend to be labor intensive. The continued strength of labor markets supported the narrative of a soft landing for the global economy, according to Gruenwald.

A soft landing for the global economy would require inflation rates to shrink to target rates of about 2% while GDP maintained growth or at least did not contract too much. Central bankers set higher interest rates to reduce inflation, but there is always the danger that they may be too effective and tip the global economy into recession.

Of course, good economic news always contains the seeds of bad economic news. The stickiness of labor markets and spending on services indicate demand growth that is too strong. This is contributing to the slow decline in inflation rates. When more people are making more money, their demand for goods and services drives up prices. In economies such as Canada and the eurozone, where demand growth has been weaker, inflation rates have come down more quickly.

Part of the reason growth has remained persistent is that markets expect interest rates to fall over the course of 2024. S&P Global Ratings has predicted that any lowering of interest rates by the US Federal Reserve will come in June. However, serious disruptions to global supply chains could cause inflation to spike again and delay rate changes until 2025. At the top of the list of threats to global supply chains are geopolitical disruptions, including the war in Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas war, Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and tensions in the South China Sea. If these disruptions intensify, fewer goods will reach consumers, and prices will climb for what remains.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from The Accountant. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download