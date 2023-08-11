Kirkland & Ellis was the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal adviser in the financial services sector during the first half (H1) of 2023 by value as well as volume, respectively, according to the latest legal advisers league table by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that Kirkland & Ellis achieved this leading position having advised on 42 deals worth $23.4 billion.

GlobalData lead analyst, Aurojyoti Bose, commented: “Kirkland & Ellis was the clear winner in the financial service sector’s legal advisers league table in H1 2023. The firm outpaced its peers by large margin in both volume and value terms.

“Kirkland & Ellis was the only adviser to surpass the $20 billion mark in total deal value in H1 2023. Meanwhile, the number of deals advised by Kirkland & Ellis during the same period was more than double the number of deals advised by the firm occupying the second position by volume.”

Alston & Bird occupied the second position in terms of volume with 20 deals, followed by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom with 16 deals, Latham & Watkins with 15 deals, and White & Case with 13 deals.

Meanwhile, Davis Polk & Wardwell occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $17.1 billion worth of deals, followed by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz with $15.2 billion, Debevoise & Plimpton with $11.1 billion, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett with $11.1 billion.