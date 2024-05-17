The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has welcomed the appointment of Sally Duckworth as chair of the new UK Sustainability Disclosure Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), for which it will act as secretariat.
The establishment of the TAC is an important step in developing a robust framework for sustainability reporting standards in the UK that are aligned internationally. Consistent, high-quality international sustainability disclosures will enhance transparency and accountability for companies and enabling well-informed investment decisions.
In an official statement, the FRC noted that “Duckworth’s impressive background, including her extensive experience in corporate leadership roles, auditing and investment management and her expertise will be invaluable as the committee evaluates the International Sustainability Standards Board’s (ISSB) corporate reporting standards and advises on their endorsement for the UK.”
Commenting on this, FRC executive director of regulatory standards, Mark Babington, said: “The Financial Reporting Council welcomes Sally Duckworth’s appointment as Chair of the Sustainability Disclosure Technical Advisory Committee. We look forward to supporting her to enable the Committee’s vital technical analysis of the ISSB standards and engagement with stakeholders.
“Robust, globally aligned sustainability disclosures are essential, and the FRC is committed to working closely with Sally, the Committee, and government to develop high-quality international reporting requirements that serve the public interest in the UK.”
