The FRC has published an update to its Ethical Standard for auditors, effective from 15 December 2024.

The FRC’s update does three main things: First, the FRC has simplified the existing ethical standard and provided additional clarity in a limited number of areas to respond to helpful feedback from auditors.

Second, the new standard takes into account recent revisions made to the international IESBA Code of Ethics. This aligns the UK with international standards and helps to ensure high standards of independence and ethical behaviour are applied consistently by UK audit firms and their networks.

Third, the FRC has added a new targeted restriction on fees from entities related by a single controlling party. This is in response to issues identified through FRC audit inspection and enforcement cases.

In line with the FRC’s growth duty, the FRC is mindful that high standards of governance, audit and financial reporting underpins confidence in financial markets and contributes to the UK’s ability to attract global capital. High quality ethical standards for auditors enhance trust in the quality of financial information that drives investment in the UK. This is balanced with ensuring that any requirements are targeted and proportionate.

Following feedback to the FRC’s earlier consultation, we have amended our proposals to ensure that the requirements in the standard are better targeted and proportionate. For example, additional requirements in respect of ethical breach reporting by audit firms to the regulator have been removed as it would be likely to drive inconsistent reporting behaviours. With regard to tax services provided to the controlling shareholders of unlisted companies the FRC is enhancing the independence risk assessment around these services rather than specifically prohibiting them.

The FRC notes that a significant number of consultation responses referred to issues that are matters of government policy rather than decisions that can be taken by the FRC. These include the impact of the non-audit service fee cap for auditors of Public Interest Entities and how it might impact on assurance, including sustainability and climate information produced by companies. The FRC will share this feedback with the Department for Business and Trade. Alongside the revised Ethical Standard, the FRC has also released guidance for auditors on the application of the Objective, Reasonable and Informed Third Party test, which forms a key part of many requirements in the Ethical Standard.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from The Accountant. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

FRC executive director of regulatory standards, Mark Babington, said: “The revised ethical standard has been simplified to ensure auditors are clear as to the high ethical standards expected, while the limited number of new requirements are proportionate and balanced to support trust and confidence in UK corporate reporting and audit and in doing so helping to support UK growth and competitiveness.”