The UK’s Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has announced the successful signatories to the UK Stewardship Code following the latest round of applications.

As of 21 February, there are now 273 signatories to the Code. This represents £43.3 trillion assets under management. This includes 188 asset managers, 66 asset owners, and 19 service providers.

Related Company Profiles

View all

The Stewardship Code, which the FRC has committed to reviewing this year, aims to enhance the quality of engagement between investors and companies to help improve long-term returns to shareholders and efficient exercise of governance responsibilities. 

A short document collating previously published guidance has also been published to help signatories and applicants to the Code prepare a fair, balanced and understandable reports in 2024. It provides recommendations to help organisations produce high-quality stewardship reports that demonstrate how they have applied the Code’s principles across areas such as investment research, decision-making, monitoring, engagement, and exercising voting rights.

FRC executive director of regulatory standards Mark Babington said: “My congratulations to the successful signatories to the UK Stewardship Code. It’s great to see the continued improvement in outcomes-based reporting amongst a general improvement of stewardship practice. 

“I look forward to hearing from our stakeholders later this year as we look to review the Code.” 

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData

Signatories from the Autumn 2023 applications include:

Aikya Investment Management  

Amundi  

Arcmont Asset Management Limited  

Ashmore Group plc  

Barclays Investment Solutions Limited  

Bedfordshire Pension Fund  

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership  

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC  

Brown Advisory  

BT Pension Scheme  

Buck  

Cambridge Associates Ltd  

Candriam  

Capita  

CBRE Investment Management  

CCLA Investment Management  

Church Commissioners for England  

Clwyd Pension Fund  

Cornwall Pension Fund  

Coutts and Co.  

Cumbria Local Government Pension Scheme  

Darwin Alternative Investment Management (Guernsey) Limited  

Darwin Property Investment Management (Guernsey) Limited  

Devon County Council Pension Fund  

DHL Group Retirement Plan  

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd.   

Downing LLP  

DWS Investments UK Limited  

East Sussex Pension Fund  

EdenTree Investment Management Ltd  

Fisher Investments Europe Limited  

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP  

GuardCap Asset Management Limited  

Harding Loevner  

Hayfin Capital Management LLP  

Independent Franchise Partners, LLP  

Intermediate Capital Group PLC  

Isio Group Limited  

J O Hambro Capital Management Limited  

J. Stern Co.  

Jaguar Land Rover Pension Trustees Limited  

James Hambro and Partners  

Lane Clark & Peacock  

LaSalle  

Lincolnshire County Council Pension Fund  

Local Pensions Partnership Investments  

London Borough of Lambeth Pension Fund  

Lothian Pension Fund  

Mercer Global Investments Europe Limited  

Mercer Limited  

Morgan Stanley Investment Management  

Nest  

Neuberger Berman Europe Limited  

NFU Mutual  

Ninety One  

Oldfield Partners  

Panarchy Partners  

Pension Protection Fund  

Pensions & Investment Research Consultants Limited (PIRC Limited)  

PGIM Fixed Income  

PIMCO Europe Ltd  

PineBridge Investments Europe Limited  

Polar Capital  

Principal Asset Management  

Pyrford International Limited  

Rothesay  

Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited  

Scottish Borders Council Pension Fund   

Scottish Widows  

SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd. (SIEL)  

Smart Pension Master Trust  

StepStone Group  

TD Epoch (Epoch Investment Partners)  

The Co-operative Pension Scheme (Pace)  

TT International Asset Management Ltd  

UK Government Investments  

Unigestion UK Ltd  

Union Bancaire Privée, UBP S:A:  

Wales Pension Partnership  

Wesleyan Assurance Society  

Western Asset Management Company  

Westminster City Council Pension Fund  