The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) has published a proposed Accounting Standards Update (ASU) intended to improve the accounting for and disclosure of certain crypto assets. Stakeholders are encouraged to review and provide input on the proposed ASU by 6 June, 2023.

FASB chair, Richard R. Jones, stated: “During the FASB’s recent agenda consultation process, stakeholders from all professional backgrounds identified digital assets as a top priority area for the Board to address.

“We responded to that feedback with the proposed ASU, which would provide investors greater transparency into the fair value of crypto assets held by entities, as well as additional disclosures about the types of crypto assets held and changes in those holdings.”

The FASB heard feedback that the accounting for crypto assets as indefinite-lived intangible assets, which is a cost-less-impairment model, does not provide investors with decision-useful information or reflect the underlying economics of those assets.

The amendments in this proposed ASU would improve the accounting for certain crypto assets by requiring an entity to measure those crypto assets at fair value each reporting period with changes in fair value recognized in net income. The proposed amendments also would improve the information provided to investors about an entity’s crypto asset holdings by requiring disclosure about significant holdings, restrictions, and changes in those holdings.

The amendments in this proposed ASU would apply to all entities holding crypto assets that meet all the following criteria:

Meet the definition of intangible asset as defined in the FASB Accounting Standards Codification® Master Glossary Do not provide the asset holder with enforceable rights to, or claims on, underlying goods, services, or other assets Are created or reside on a distributed ledger based on blockchain technology Are secured through cryptography Are fungible Are not created or issued by the reporting entity or its related parties.