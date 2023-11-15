The US Financial Accounting Foundation (FAF) board of trustees has appointed Robert Hamilton as chair of the Governmental Accounting Standards Advisory Council (GASAC).
Hamilton’s term as chair will last for one year, commencing on 1 January 2024 and ending on 31st December 2024. He will then be eligible for reappointment for an additional two-year term.
Hamilton has served as the vice chair of the GASAC since August 2022, and as the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers (NASACT) representative to the GASAC for the last three years. He currently serves as a manager for the Department of Administrative Services, Statewide Accounting and Reporting, for the state of Oregon.
Previously, he was a public accountant in Oregon for Michael L. Piels CPA LLP, where he served both governmental and not-for-profit clients, among others.
Commenting on Hamilton’s appointment, GASB Chair Joel Black said, “We look forward to working with Robert in his new role as chair of the GASAC. As vice chair, he has been an engaged member of the Council and given generously of his time and talents.”
Additionally, the board of trustees reappointed Carolyn Smith to the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) for a second five-year term.
Smith is the former chief audit executive for the Columbus, Ohio City School’s Office of Internal Audit. In that role, she led all audits and advised the Board of Education on matters of risk, control, and compliance for Ohio’s largest school system.
She previously served as director of audit and business services at the Council of Aging of Southwestern Ohio where she established and managed the audit and contract division.
Commenting on her reappointment, FAF Board of Trustees chair Edward Bernard said: “Carolyn’s many years of leading the audit team at the Columbus City Schools lend an invaluable perspective to her service on the GASB. We’re delighted she will continue to share that perspective with the Board during a second term.”