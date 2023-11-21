EY has announced a strategic alliance between BlueVoyant, a leading cyber defense company, to provide proven cyber risk management design.
The EY–BlueVoyant Alliance will allow joint clients to build, operate and improve services around Microsoft 365 E5 advanced security tools. As Microsoft 2022 Global Security Partner of the Year and Microsoft 2022 and 2023 United States Security Partner of the Year respectively, EY US and BlueVoyant are excited to actively work together to help enterprises successfully deploy and effectively run Microsoft 365 E5 advanced security tools and solutions.
As enterprises continue to become more interconnected, they must have reliable cybersecurity programs in place to mitigate any potential risks posed by ever-emerging and disruptive threats. Through the EY–BlueVoyant Alliance, organisations now have “better together” access to BlueVoyant’s robust Sentinel and Defender technical skills and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, as well as the extensive experience of EY US as a trusted business and technology advisor to global enterprises.
BlueVoyant’s MDR services include a security operations center with 24×7 year-round proactive hunting, monitoring and response capabilities, which are all built on tight integrations with Microsoft’s security platform, including solutions for third-party risk management.
EY Americas cybersecurity leader, Dave Burg, said: “Cybersecurity is fundamental to enabling sustainable and scalable digital transformations. By actively collaborating with BlueVoyant, EY US can expand its capabilities and capacity to help enterprises successfully deploy and effectively run Microsoft 365 E5 advanced security tools and solutions. This Alliance widens our reach in the cybersecurity managed services market and truly brings together two best-in-class service implementors with industry-leading Microsoft technologies.”
BlueVoyant CEO, Jim Rosenthal, added: “Corporate networks have become increasingly challenging to defend against cyber attacks, with more frequent and more sophisticated attacks both directly and through third-party relationships. BlueVoyant is excited to collaborate with EY US to protect enterprises around the world from cyber disruptions. The outstanding consulting services of EY US combined with BlueVoyant’s platform provide effective and efficient cyber defense.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData