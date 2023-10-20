Indeed says its using AI to make job searching “more human” Credit: Shutterstock / Koshiro K

Artificial intelligence (AI) is going to effect almost a fifth of jobs at the highest level of exposure, according to research by leading jobs platform Indeed.

Indeed Hiring Lab, a team formed within the company to provide economic research into the global labour market, found that “all jobs face some potential exposure to GenAI-driven change”.

Indeed’s AI at Work report, released in September, found that almost a fifth (19.8%) of jobs face the highest level of potential exposure, while over a third (34.6%) face the lowest potential exposure.

The global recruitment giant has over 350 million people interacting with its recruitment products every month.

Filippo Bonsanti, VP of global marketing at Indeed, said on Tuesday (17 October), that every single job will be transformed by AI in some way, and it’s already begun.

During his keynote speech at Unleash World 2023 in Paris, Bonsanti discussed how the company was using AI to help employers and potential employees.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Bonsanti said the company’s research pointed to some jobs going away and more being created.

“It’s just about making sure we use AI in our favour as much as we can,” Bonsanti said.

“We can do very big things with AI, it’s just about making sure we use the technology in the service of us,” he added.

Bonsanti believes one of the most dangerous impacts of AI is its ability to be biassed.

“The technology we create is a reflection of the creators, and we are the creators,” Bonsanti said.

He added: “‘If we have biases, the technology we create will have biases and we have to be aware of that.”

Bonsanti said Indeed had formed a cross functional team placed purely in charge of overseeing every AI algorithm in use.

“There are over 100 algorithms that are running at the same time everytime you interact with search or interact with our website,” he said.

Adding: “We want the machine to become better than us, not just a vague copy of us.”

Indeed is currently using AI in a number of ways to “make job connections faster, simpler and more human,’ Bonsanti said.

For employers, Indeed is using its AI to provide reccomended salaries to posted positions – for advice on how to price a new role in a company.

The company also reccomends job applicants for positions, showing employers potential employees based on their profile.

From a job seeker perspective, those looking for work get reccomended jobs based on their CV and skills.

Jobs reccomended by Indeed lead to 55% more applications than Google searches, according to Bonsanti.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up