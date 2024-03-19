ETL GLOBAL has noted that it is ‘proud to announce’ its strong performance in the International Accounting Bulletin (IAB) World Survey 2024.
Solidifying its position as a leading player, the network has ranked once again as the 3rd largest accounting network in Europe following the Big 4 and 15th globally. Not only has ETL GLOBAL demonstrated its global success, but it has also showcased its continued growth, with a remarkable 13% turnover increase.
In addition, the network continues to show brilliant results from its participation in the IAB worldwide rankings of international accounting networks by service line with the following notable placements:
- 2nd in Accounting.
- 14th in Tax.
- 16th in Advisory.
- 21st in Audit.
In an official release, they noted: “ETL GLOBAL’s core values are the basis for its success. As a European born network with a global reach, ETL GLOBAL understands the unique needs of SME wherever they operate.
“The local service approach ensures one-on-one partnerships with experienced advisors who bring along European values and principles. These advisors go beyond borders, leveraging their close relationships with international colleagues to provide a seamless service around the globe.”
