Elavon, a global payments provider, has announced its expanded collaboration in Europe with FreedomPay, a global provider of Next Level Commerce™ technologies. The partnership aims to deliver cutting-edge integrated commerce solutions and omni-channel payments technology to large enterprise merchants across Retail and Hospitality.
The agreement pairs Elavon acquiring with FreedomPay commerce technologies to benefit Elavon merchants across Europe, empowering businesses with enhanced payment flexibility and optionality, data security, and a seamlessly integrated payments technology across both physical and ecommerce channels.
Commenting on this, Elavon president, Hemlata Narasimhan, said: “Elavon and FreedomPay have an enviable track record in Europe of helping hospitality and retail merchants grow their operations and better meet their customers’ needs.
“We’re pleased to extend our relationship with FreedomPay to continue to offer the first-class payments experience we’ve become known for.”
Elavon has long been a leader in hospitality and retail payments, and integrating with the FreedomPay Commerce Platform merges security, identity, payments, loyalty, and advertising with proprietary data driven solutions.
FreedomPay president, Chris Kronenthal, concluded: “Together, Elavon and FreedomPay are reshaping the global payments landscape, introducing greater functionality and innovation to enterprise businesses and their customers.
“Merchants can now expect a seamless and consistent payments experience backed by Next Level data, loyalty, and security.”