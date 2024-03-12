The long anticipated Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA) became law on 23 October 2023 and will introduce significant reforms to the existing UK legislation with the aim to bolster existing safeguards against economic crime and improve corporate transparency.

Except for certain provisions on money laundering, the proceeds of crime, and the new offence of Corporate Criminal Liability, which are already in force, the vast majority of the ECCTA’s provisions will be rolled out in phases during 2024.

These changes will predominantly impact corporate entities registered at Companies House, including companies, LLPs, and limited partnerships (here we are referring to “companies” for ease). As these reforms unfold, businesses must stay informed and proactive to ensure compliance.

Key changes and steps to take to be ready for the implementation phase

Enhanced powers for the Registrar of Companies

Enhanced powers for the Registrar of Companies (coming into force on 4 March 2024) are aimed at improving the quality of the information available at Companies House. The Registrar will have the power to query, reject or remove documents submitted for filing if there is a reason to believe that the details are inconsistent with other information shown on the records held at Companies House. The Registrar will also be able to request additional information and to annotate a document on the public register if there is uncertainty regarding the information disclosed.

Consider whether the information previously filed at Companies House may be inaccurate or inconsistent in any way. Take steps to rectify early to avoid rejected filings which could impact new directors’ appointments and their ability to act.

New offences under ECCTA

One of the most significant changes brought by the ECCTA will be the introduction of the new corporate offences:

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from The Accountant. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Failure to prevent fraud

A corporate criminal offence of “failure to prevent fraud” will apply to large organisations (> 250 employees, > £36m turnover and > £18m in total assets) that have failed to prevent fraud committed by an associated person (an employee or an agent that performs services for the organisation or on its behalf) for the benefit of the organisation or its subsidiary. Having robust internal compliance procedures in place to prevent misconduct will be the only defence.

A corporate criminal offence of “failure to prevent fraud” will apply to large organisations (> 250 employees, > £36m turnover and > £18m in total assets) that have failed to prevent fraud committed by an associated person (an employee or an agent that performs services for the organisation or on its behalf) for the benefit of the organisation or its subsidiary. Having robust internal compliance procedures in place to prevent misconduct will be the only defence. Corporate criminal liability

Introduced to facilitate easier prosecutions in cases of corporate misconduct. If a senior manager of a body corporate, or of a partnership, acting within the actual or apparent scope of their authority commits a relevant offence after the relevant section of ECCTA comes into force, the organisation will also be guilty of the offence. With certain exceptions, it includes the bodies incorporated outside of the UK. This provision came into force on 26 December 2023.

Implement robust internal compliance procedures and consider whether senior managers with a significant role in the business may need training to raise awareness of the new corporate criminal liability offence.

Identity verification and disqualification disclosure requirements

When the relevant sections of ECCTA come into force, all new and existing company directors, members of an LLP, general partner of a limited partnership (LP), PSCs and anyone else submitting filings for the company at Companies House will be required to verify their identity and to disclose whether they are disqualified under the Company Director Disqualification Act 1986 (CDDA).

Without ID verification, or if disqualified, they will be prohibited from being appointed and from acting in any capacity. These requirements will not apply to the shareholders unless they are also PSCs. Where a corporate entity is running or controlling a UK company, each of its own directors must verify their identity.

It’s important that you check:

Are all current directors registered at Companies House. Notify the Registrar of any ceased appointments;

If there is a corporate director, is it still needed? Is it a UK company whose directors are all natural persons?

Are there any discrepancies in the names currently registered that will be flagged up on ID verification?

Do the individuals running or controlling the company have valid ID documents?

Corporate directors

Corporate directors have not been abolished but the permission to continue to act has been narrowed down to UK corporate entities with a legal personality whose own directors/officers are all natural persons whose IDs have been verified.

Existing companies that have a corporate director that does not meet the new requirements will have 12 months from the date when the relevant provisions come into force, to ensure that their corporate director complies or to resign them if non-compliant.

Despite having a separate legal personality, a Scottish Limited partnership will not be capable of being appointed as a general partner of a limited partnership.

If there is a corporate director, consider is it still needed. If the company is not incorporated in the UK and its directors are not all natural persons, the company should replace its directors with a UK corporate director meeting the necessary requirements within the next 12 months.

Transparency of ownership

Companies will be required to show the full names of the subscribers and shareholders, companies limited by guarantee must disclose the full names of guarantors, on the register of members and the filings submitted to Companies House.

To bring the Registrar’s records up to date, there will be a requirement to provide a one-off summary of all the subscribers and shareholders in a company (in the case of a listed company those owning over 5%) as well as of all PSCs.

The list will likely be submitted with the first confirmation statement filing after the relevant provisions come into force.

If there are any discrepancies in the names of the shareholders who are also PSCs, these will be flagged up when these individuals complete their ID verification. This will flag up the inconsistencies in the historical filings and will cause future filings to be rejected. Rejected filings may impact certain transactions and the validity of directors’ appointments.

Check if the company’s registers, and the filings made at Companies House, show the full names of the shareholders. If not, take the steps to have the names rectified on the share register.

Consider if there is a need to change the company’s ARD before the restriction comes into force. Going forward the changes will be permitted only once every five years.

New rules for Limited Partnerships

Once the relevant sections of ECCTA come into force, there will be additional compliance obligations and certain restrictions for UK Limited Partnerships (LPs).

Check if general partner(s) are disqualified under CDDA. They will not be able to act and should be removed

Does the GP’s “registered officer” have valid ID documents for ID verification

Be ready to set up a registered email and registered office address in the UK

General partner to be responsible for monitoring emails received at the LP’s registered email address

Appoint an authorised agent to take care of the LPs Companies House filings

New incorporation requirements

From 4 March 2024, companies forming in the UK must confirm:

Statement that the company is formed for a lawful purpose

Company’s registered email address to be provided for communications from Companies House

Only individuals whose identity has been verified can be appointed as directors and registered as PSCs