Professor Christine Cross, Dean of The Business School at Edinburgh Napier University

Edinburgh Napier University has launched a postgraduate education programme for Deloitte.

The agreement allows the Big Four firm to offer a part-time Master of Science (MSc) qualification in Digital and Business Risk Management from Edinburgh Napier University to its IT Audit & Assurance and Risk Advisory graduate hires in the UK.

The course will be completed remotely, on a part-time basis over three years, alongside paid study-leave provided by the firm.

The first cohort of 35 Deloitte employees are already undertaking a series of modules which build skills in relation to identification and management of business and emerging technology and digital risks for organisations of differing size, scale and industries.

Deloitte will offer the same opportunity to those joining its IT Audit & Assurance and Risk Advisory teams as part of the firm’s graduate programme in September 2023.

Deloitte UK IT Audit & Assurance director Adam Conway-Howe said: “As technology and digitalisation continues to transform the world of business, it’s more important than ever that our people are aware of the opportunities and risks this creates for our clients.

“As part of the world-class training and development Deloitte provides for our people, we are excited to offer those joining our IT Audit & Assurance and Risk Advisory businesses the opportunity to gain a post-graduate degree in Digital and Business Risk Management from this fantastic university.

“Created in close collaboration with Edinburgh Napier to ensure the programme is tailored specifically to the needs of modern businesses, this MSc offers a unique learning experience for our people right from the outset of their careers, alongside the practical experience they gain working at Deloitte.”

The custom-made programme is being delivered at Edinburgh Napier’s Business School, in partnership with its School of Computing, Engineering and the Built Environment.

Edinburgh Napier University Business School Dean Professor Christine Cross said: We worked closely with Deloitte to develop an understanding of their educational needs and deliver a programme that aligns with those requirements.”

