Crowe has teamed up with Sustain.Life, a software as a service (SaaS) platform designed to assist companies measure, manage, and reduce their environmental impact to offer an alternative software solution to seamlessly manage sustainability initiatives and goals. Through this alliance, Crowe clients will now access essential carbon accounting and ESG management tools and resources, to help organisations forge a path to meet their net-zero goals.

Sustain.Life senior director of partnerships, Oran Bambrick, said: “Sustain.Life is thrilled to align with Crowe, a leading influential force in implementing carbon accounting and ESG initiatives across various organisations and sectors.”

“With the regulatory landscape evolving and taking shape, the right platforms and tools must be in place to enable an organisation’s success, and we believe that can be done through our cutting-edge solutions.”

Crowe partner and ESG services leader, Chris McClure, said: “ESG reporting is top of mind for our clients as they communicate important information to key stakeholders, including regulators, customers, investors and employees. Data collection, risk mitigation, and transparency are critical aspects of an effective ESG strategy.”

McClure added: “Aligning Crowe with Sustain.Life will allow our clients to access valuable digital tools that strengthen their ESG reporting and accountability.”

As the sustainability and ESG industry continues to evolve, accounting and finance professionals have proven themselves as leaders poised to push ESG and carbon accounting in new directions. Sustain.Life’s platform addresses that essential need, making it easier for companies to launch carbon accounting and climate action programmes. With the help of robust data insights, companies have a clear understanding of how to reduce carbon emissions and forge a net-zero path. Adopting sustainable business practices and policies can result in significant benefits, including cost savings, attracting new business, and improving investment attractiveness.