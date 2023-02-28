Starting this June, CPAmerica, will introduce its new staff training pilot programme, in partnership with the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA). These professional development sessions will take place at the AIPCA corporate headquarters in Durham, N.C, USA.

This in-person staff training programme has been created exclusively for CPAmerica members, and includes sessions focused on tax and audit. The Tax Essentials training, Level II will be held 27-30 June. The Audit Essentials training, Level III will be held 28-29 August and Level IV will be held 30-31 August.

AICPA senior manager of partner and client management, Tina Sanford PMP, commented: “The AICPA is excited to be hosting CPAmerica’s staff training for both tax and audit this upcoming year in our Durham, N.C. office. Bringing back face-to-face learning has so many advantages, but to also discuss challenges and successes with other members is why this is important to the association.”

According to a release by CPAmerica and AICPA, technical training is widely available, but having the ability to train at the AICPA corporate headquarters, alongside fellow CPAmerica members, is an unmatched benefit and maximises the training investment made by member firms.

CPAmerica president and CEO, Grace Horvath, said: “We are ecstatic to be partnering with the AICPA to offer these highly sought-after staff training sessions. Through surveys and conversations with members, it became clear that staff training would be a necessary expansion for 2023. We are pleased to be working with the AICPA to bring this essential training to our members.”

Each of the trainings in this pilot program allow for fifty-five attendees. CPAmerica intends to expand next year’s offerings based on member support and participation.