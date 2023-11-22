In a year where Europe is making big decisions on defining new principles for how companies should report data about environmental pollution such as toxic releases and CO 2 , a new study has shown that getting firms to adhere more closely to existing accounting comparability guidelines can help to facilitate green learning in firms and reduce environmental violations.

One of the co-authors of the paper, Agnieszka Trzeciakiewicz of the University of York School for Business and Society, said: “Current regulatory efforts in Europe are directed towards imposing more sustainability disclosure requirements on firms. While these hold the promise of delivering benefits for both companies and society, they will likely create significant costs for the firms, which will need to hire experts to carry out additional assessments, put new procedures in place, and possibly implement changes if environmental impacts are found to be too high.”

“Our study finds that with the tools we already have in place, we can already achieve quite significant change. By focusing on existing practices and putting more emphasis on accounting comparability, we can help firms to learn from each other about best practices and consequently reduce their environmentally harmful practices.”

What is accounting comparability?

Accounting comparability is a desired qualitative characteristic of accounting information, in which financial statements are prepared to conform with a set of accounting standards. If firms adhere to this closely, writing their accounts in the same format and responding to economic events in their financial statements in similar ways, it becomes easier for them to compare accounts with each other and therefore learn from each other.

The new paper has found that greater accounting comparability reduces environmental violations, and this effect is amplified in the presence of companies with better environmental performance, suggesting that firms are better able to learn from peer firms with low environmental impact. These results provide new evidence that accounting comparability facilitates green learning and therefore can benefit society at large by reducing environmental harm.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from The Accountant. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“The effects of focusing on accounting comparability won’t be as significant as those of the new regulations coming in,” said Trzeciakiewicz. “But it helps firms to learn from each other about environmental performance, without incurring large costs.”

Highlighting corporate misconduct

This study was made possible by a new resource called the Violation Tracker database, which provides wide-ranging and detailed information on corporate misconduct, showing which firms are the biggest regulatory violators and lawbreakers. “From our perspective as academic researchers, this resource has the potential to provide really positive change, as it gives us the data we need to easily identify environmental violators and hopefully help to stop the worst of corporate misconduct,” concluded Trzeciakiewicz.