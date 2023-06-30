Coinbase is the fourth most traded share across the United Kingdom, according to new +Insights data from May 2022, until the end of April 2023.

The data extracted from Plus500′s new and exclusive trading feature, +Insights, sheds light on the most traded instruments on Plus500’s CFD trading platform over the past 12 months.

From May to April, the UK’s most traded share is Tesla. Amazon and NIO are the second and third most-traded shares, followed by Coinbase. No other cryptocurrency company appears in the national top ten.

Among the UK’s ten most actively traded shares throughout the past 12 months, most are technology and auto manufacturing companies, occupying six places.

The 10 most traded shares in the United Kingdom Rank Shares #1 Tesla #2 Amazon #3 NIO #4 Coinbase #5 Meta (Facebook) #6 Apple #7 Snap #8 Aurora #9 Rivian #10 Uniper

The UK’s top ten stocks consist of three auto manufacturing companies: Tesla, NIO, and Rivian; three technology stocks: Meta, Apple, Snap; one consumer discretionary stock: Amazon; one cryptocurrency company: Coinbase; one pharmaceutical, Aurora; one energy stock; Uniper.

Compared with the most traded instruments in Australia, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, the UK is the only country to rank Coinbase among its top ten.