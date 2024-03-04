As we head towards the Chancellor’s Budget on 6 March, new research from leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK finds that businesses would like to see government focus on investing in skills and training to support business growth, as the competition for talent intensifies.

The firm’s latest Business Outlook Tracker, which surveyed 600 mid-sized businesses in early February, finds that the policy areas the mid-market would most like prioritised by government are:

Greater access to/investment in skills and training

Improvements to infrastructure

Incentives for employers to invest in R&D

Supporting skills development also topped the mid-market’s tax policy priorities, with ‘tax incentives for employers to invest in skills’ ranking number one, alongside ‘incentives for green investment’. This was jointly followed by ‘simplification of the UK business tax system’, ‘corporate tax cuts for UK businesses’ and ‘tax incentives for employers to invest in R&D’.

This focus on skills comes as the competition for talent remains fierce in the market and ‘attracting and retaining people’ poses the biggest challenge to mid-sized businesses over the next six months. The research finds that almost three quarters of respondents are facing a shortage in operational (72%), financial (69%) and managerial (69%) roles.

After attracting and retaining people, the next biggest challenges facing the mid-market are ‘meeting changing customer expectations’ and ‘prioritising sustainability’.

The type of government funded support that mid-sized businesses would find most useful to help address these challenges are:

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from The Accountant. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Grants to support investment in innovation and creating new products and services

Leadership and management training

Access to advice and support focused on growth

Commenting on this, Grant Thornton head of tax, Hazel Platt, said: “Skills has come out as a top priority for businesses across our latest survey, as the market continues to compete for talent. But as businesses can, generally, already deduct 100% of staff training and development costs against their taxable profit, and we’re not expecting the government to go further and introduce a super deduction, it’s unlikely that we will see significant changes in this area.

“This Spring Budget is also expected to be a quieter affair with regards to R&D, after last year’s Autumn Statement confirmed the government’s wide-reaching review – which has been ongoing since 2021 – has now concluded. And while tax incentives for green investment would help to reduce costs for businesses investing in energy efficient and low or zero carbon technology, as part of their environmental strategies, the chances of green tax incentives is looking slim.

“The Chancellor kicked off 2024 signalling his desire to cut taxes further, observing at Davos the benefits that low-tax economics bring to growth and the creation of dynamic economies. Whether he can deliver on this ambition will hinge on the final OBR economic and fiscal forecast. As this is anticipated to be the last major fiscal event ahead of the General Election, any announcements are expected to be focused on closing the gap in the polls, with business tax cuts coming in second, behind those to reduce the tax burden for individuals. But our research shows that businesses are clear on what support they want to see from government, so we hope to see their needs addressed in some form in next week’s announcement.”