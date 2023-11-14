In response to strong demand, accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has launched a new commercial advisory service to help clients develop and optimise their supply chain strategies.
The new team will offer end-to-end supply chain advisory services covering procurement, contract and commercial risk, third party management, and supply chain and logistics.
Operating nationally, the team will have a key hub presence in London, Birmingham and Bristol and will sit within BDO’s wider digital, risk and advisory team which now consists of over 300 people in the UK.
The commercial advisory team’s roster already includes high profile clients across a wide range of sectors including natural resources and energy, pharma, aerospace and defence, telecoms, manufacturing, retail, public sector and sports.
Led by BDO partner Oliver Back, a fellow of the ICAEW with 15 years of contract and commercial advisory experience, the leadership team comprises Fraser Paget, Gary Collett and Robert Wild. Together they bring an extensive range of Big 4 and industry experience across each of the four core service areas.
Commenting on this, Back said: “Effective procurement and supply chain management have always been fundamental to business success, but since the onset of Covid, there’s been a significant rise in demand from businesses seeking to build greater resilience into their supplier and customer portfolios, as well as drive greater value and commercial outcomes from these relationships.
“With increasing geopolitical instability and greater regulatory obligations being placed on all organisations, now is the right time for us to launch a new team dedicated to supporting our large listed, mid-market and public sector clients with their end-to-end supply chain management.”