AICPA & CIMA have announced that it has registered over 100 apprentices in its Registered Apprenticeship for Finance Business Partners programme within the inaugural year of the programme. These apprentices represent 17 employers across 15 industries.

Most recently, CareFirst and Stanley Black & Decker have signed and joined a roster of employers that include Aon, Liberty Bank, Hypertherm Associates, and Messer Americas.

The Registered Apprenticeship for Finance Business is the US’ first-of-its-type programme for accounting and finance. It is dedicated to establishing a pipeline of highly engaged candidates that allows employers to monitor and develop more skilled, diverse, and long-term employees. The programme is built on the globally rigorous CGMA Finance Leadership Programme leading to the award of the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation.

Commenting on this, AICPA & CIMA executive vice president of business engagement and growth, Tom Hood, said: “The battle for talent is increasing, making the need for more skilled accounting and finance talent even more pressing.

“How we address the needs of our finance teams today will better position us for tomorrow. Our apprenticeship combines a world-class learning programme with mentorship and on-the-job training, which helps employers recruit and grow their own, providing the kind of workplace the 21st century workforce expects – diverse, inclusive, collaborative, and innovative.”

CareFirst drector of accounting, Tom White, added: “The Registered Apprenticeship for Finance Business Partners programme immerses employees in the experience beyond traditional upskilling methods and will help us to develop diverse and skilled finance teams for now and in the future.

“We are excited to make this programme available to our finance colleagues to help them gain essential skills, earn their CGMA designation, and carve out a path for job training, mentorship, and career growth.”

Along with growing the participation roster of employers and industries, the AICPA & CIMA are working to increase opportunities for students to have earlier options to benefit from an apprenticeship programme.

AICPA & CIMA vice president, Joanne Fiore, concluded: “Apprentices in the AICPA & CIMA Finance Leadership Programme need not have completed their two-or-four-year degree to join an apprenticeship programme. They just need to complete their degree by the time they complete the programme. ”We are also piloting a youth apprenticeship in Maryland high schools, because we need to attract students into the profession earlier and research shows that high school students in structured earn while you learn apprenticeship programmes, such as AICPA & CIMA’s, can be very productive and contribute to the workplace.”