As part of their ongoing commitment to developing future accounting and finance professionals and meet the needs of Generation Z, AICPA & CIMA have extended their mentoring programme to Africa, Europe and Canada.

First launched in the UK in 2022 to CIMA members and those who have completed the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) exams, this extended programme will widen the opportunities to learn from experienced professionals and develop the knowledge, networks, skills, and confidence they need to succeed.

The expanded programme means that the mentoring relationships can now be global. Mentees will be paired with a mentor located anywhere in the UK, Europe, Africa, and Canada, and between them they will decide how frequently they want to connect either in person, through video conferencing or email. The initiative is an opportunity for those at the beginning of their careers to glean insight into developing a strategic mindset, honing essential skills, and making informed decisions.

Mentors will strengthen their leadership skills by coaching, acting as a sounding board, and providing constructive feedback and support. All mentors will have access to a library of video content that is updated monthly, providing them with the resources and tools to have productive conversations and accomplish mentoring goals.

Commenting on this, The Lego Group finance manager and mentee, Patrick Guest, said: “I’ve found the mentoring scheme to be really beneficial, giving me an independent voice to bounce ideas off and talk through problems. This has helped me to be better prepared for difficult conversations and pressure situations and be clearer about my values in and out of work.”

There is strong evidence that the generation entering the workforce are keen to learn through mentorship programmes. The Adobe Future Workforce Study, which explores the career motivations and workplace expectations of Generation Z, found that 83 percent said that having a workplace mentor was crucial for their career. A constructive mentor/mentee relationship brings benefits to both parties and can help organisations improve their employee retention.

AICPA & CIMA chief executive of management accounting, Andrew Harding, concluded: “I am delighted that we are expanding our mentoring programme to Europe, Africa, and Canada to help young professionals achieve their maximum potential by tapping into the wealth of knowledge and experience our members have developed.”

“I cannot emphasise enough how important it is for all professionals to have the opportunity to seek advice from experienced mentors. Our programme will mean that these career enhancing opportunities are available to more of our members, and the mentoring relationships can now cross borders.”