ACCA has become the first global professional accountancy body to have its net zero targets verified by the Science-Based Targets initiative.
In an official statement, the ACCA noted that this “achievement highlights ACCA’s commitment to a sustainable future”, and is part of its larger focus on equipping and upskilling the accountancy profession across the world to drive the changes needed in businesses and organisations to achieve this.
Commenting on this, ACCA chief executive, Helen Brand, said: “The SBTi applies independent testing to net-zero targets in line with climate science, and we’re delighted that it has recognised our approach and targets. It’s a great step forward on our journey to net zero.
“The accountancy profession has a critical role to play in driving good business decisions and best practice that will create more sustainable businesses and a better, greener future for all.
“We’re working hard to drive this transition through our 773,000 members and future members in 181 countries and our work to influence policymakers. And it’s important that we apply best practice in our own operations.”
ACCA is targeting a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2045, using science-based best practice.
The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organisations to set science-based emissions reduction targets. It brings together experts to provide organisations with independent assessment and validation of targets.