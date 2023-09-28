Two leading global organisations, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Institute for Mergers, Acquisitions, and Alliances (IMAA), have forged a strategic co-operation agreement.

ACCA, a global body for professional accountants, and IMAA, a leading institute in mergers and acquisitions training and education, aim to deepen the expertise of their members in crucial areas of corporate finance, particularly in mergers and acquisitions. The goal is to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in these increasingly important areas.

Commenting on the agreement, ACCA chief executive, Helen Brand, said: “ACCA is delighted to collaborate with IMAA. Both organisations have a global footprint and share a commitment to excellence in their respective fields.

“Our members are equipped with world-class accountancy qualifications and frequently find themselves involved in businesses where M&A activities and joint ventures are increasingly significant. This co-operation agreement will enhance the educational opportunities that ACCA members can tap into.”

The first milestone in this partnership will offer ACCA members preferential access to IMAA’s certification programs and courses. This will enable ACCA members to gain specialised skills in M&A, adding value to their existing accounting and financial management expertise.

IMAA founder and CEO, Christopher Kummer, added: “We are excited about this strategic collaboration with ACCA, a leading organisation in the global accountancy landscape. Our focus has always been on promoting excellence in M&A education and research.

“Through this partnership, we look forward to contributing to ACCA’s educational portfolio, while also benefiting from the financial management acumen that ACCA members bring. This is a win-win situation, enhancing the scope and impact of both organisations.”

ACCA members will have the opportunity to access exclusive discounts for all M&A certification programs and the IMAA exclusive valuation training with Aswath Damodaran, a leading figure in valuation. Furthermore, the alliance will produce thought leadership content to provide fresh perspectives on the evolving landscape of corporate finance and M&A