The International Accounting Awards 2024 will celebrate excellence in accounting, drawing attention to the achievements of the past twelve months from accounting firms, associations, networks and technology providers.

This year, there are 12 corporate Awards categories and 4 Awards for individuals. Full details of the categories and the judging criteria may be found here.

The deadline for entries is 5pm BST on 6th May 2024.

The categories this year are:

Network of the Year

The network of the year will have demonstrated strong revenue growth, the development of an international brand, and ambition to increase its presence across multiple geographical regions/ jurisdictions. It will have delivered high quality work for its local and cross-border clients across audit, advisory and tax service lines. This network will be agile in reacting to market challenges and opportunities facing the global accountancy profession.

Association of the Year

The Association of the year will have demonstrated strong revenue growth, industry leading client services, and ambition for acquiring members across multiple geographical regions/ jurisdictions. It will have delivered high quality engagement for its local and cross-border clients across audit, advisory and tax service lines. This association will be agile in response to market forces and opportunities facing the global accountancy profession.

Digital Innovation of the Year

This award will be given to a practice, network, or association, which has with a new initiative or innovation in audit made a major change in improving audit quality, efficiency or added value to clients.

Diversity & Inclusion initiative of the Year

This category celebrates the success of a firm, network/association, professional body, regulator, professional federation etc., which has with its DE&I initiative made a significant contribution towards furthering dialogue and debate that can change attitudes in the workplace and has made a marked difference to DE&I policy implementation.

Professional Body of the Year

The winning professional body should wield a profound influence within the accountancy sector relating to learning and development and career opportunities for all accounting practitioners and in advocating for raising accounting and reporting standards.

ESG/Sustainability Initiative of the Year (Network/Association)

The winner will have demonstrated a commitment to developing and deploying sustainability initiatives and governance frameworks for corporates and communities to reach Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The winner will have invested in leading an initiative / project/ policy framework which has had proven benefits for its clients’/ users’ ESG objectives.

ESG/Sustainability Initiative of the Year (Vendor)

The winner will have delivered a unique market solution to progress its clients’ ESG objectives and reduce market risk. The winner will have demonstrated a commitment to leading and delivering on one or all corporate ESG objectives, to include validating data and achieving suitable levels of governance over non-financial performance metrics, for accounting practitioners’ decision-making.

Accountancy Software of the Year (Vendor)

The winning accounting practice software product will showcase industry leading product features, great levels of user satisfaction, and demonstratable ROI.

Accountancy App of the Year

The award will recognise a groundbreaking app that demonstrates a difference in the industry serving accountants making their day-to-day life more efficient and cost effective.

SaaS Provider of the Year

The winning SaaS firm will offer cost effective solutions that greatly enhance the day-to-day activities of top accounting firms.

AI Innovation Initiative of the Year

This award will recognise an initiative highlighting outstanding success in streamlining from many of the following, accounting work-flow, data processing and security, reporting compliance and expense management, that makes a significant difference to business performance.

Customer Experience of the Year (Vendor)

The Customer Experience of the Year Award recognises the most ground-breaking digital CX offerings from organisations that take pride in creating the best possible experiences for their customers.

Individual Awards

Accounting Leader of the Year

This Award celebrates inspiring leaders in Accountancy, who are dedicated to raising the bar in setting and leading in professional standards and advocate for continuous learning and growth.

Young Accountant of the Year

The winner of this award will have qualified in the past 10 years and will have made a significant difference to their employer, with an intrapreneurial attitude and driving innovative business solutions.

Personality of the Year

We will be looking for an industry leader who is not scared to take a stand, who is outspoken on the issues affecting the profession and who has made a significant contribution in the past year to their organisation’s growth and involvement in the community.

Lifetime Achievement Award

This award recognises an individual’s progression in levels of professional achievement and dedication to service within the profession over many years, working consistently to raise its profile and continuing to push for learning and inclusivity for all.